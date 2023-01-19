Man shot, critically hurt in Orlando, police say

Police are searching for the person who shot a man along a busy road in Orlando Wednesday night.

Officers responded to South Semoran Boulevard near Gatlin Avenue shortly after 10 p.m.

On scene, they determined that someone shot the man in that area and then took off, the Orlando Police Department said.

OPD told Channel 9 that the victim, whom police did not name, was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Investigators were not able to provide a possible motive for the shooting or a description of the shooter.

