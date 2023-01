A man was critically injured after an overnight shooting in Memphis.

According to the Memphis Police Department, officers responded to a shooting at Getwell and New Willow at 1:25 a.m. on Monday.

A man was taken to Regional One in critical condition, MPD said.

No suspect information has been released.

Call 901-528-CASH with tips.

