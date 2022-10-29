Man shot, critically injured in North Memphis, police say

A man was rushed to the hospital after gunfire rang out in North Memphis Friday night, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).

MPD said a man was found shot on Faxon Avenue around 6:20 p.m.

When police found him, he was in critical condition and he was rushed to Regional One Hospital, according to police.

Police said the person who shot him took off in a gray Dodge Challenger with a pink stripe.

Memphis Police were investigating another scene connected to this shooting, as well.

The shooting originally happened on Ridgecrest and the man went to Faxon Avenue for help, Memphis Police said.

If you know anything about this shooting, Memphis Police urge you to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Any information which leads to an arrest, in this case, could be worth up to $2,000.

