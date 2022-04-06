Man shot and critically injured in Spanaway parking lot, Pierce County deputies say

Pierce County deputies are searching for the person who shot and critically injured a 29-year-old man, then stole the victim’s car early Wednesday morning in a Spanaway parking lot.

Deputies with Pierce County Sheriff’s Department were dispatched about 1:05 a.m. to the 200 block of 160th Street South after a 911 caller reported hearing gunshots and someone yelling for help.

Deputies found the victim in the parking lot of an insurance business with gunshot wounds. Sheriff’s Department spokesperson Sgt. Darren Moss said the man was semi-coherent, and before he was transported to the hospital was able to tell deputies that the person who shot him also stole his car.

Moss said it’s unclear if the victim and shooter knew one another.

The victim was still in critical condition at an area hospital at about 4 a.m. Deputies are continuing to investigate.