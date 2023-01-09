Man shot, critically injured in St. Petersburg’s Fossil Park

A man was critically injured Sunday in St. Petersburg’s Fossil Park Sunday when an altercation led to gunfire, police said.

Officers were called to Fossil Park, 6635 Dr. MLK St. N., for reports of gunshots around 8:15 p.m. and found a man in his 30s who had been shot, according to the St. Petersburg Police Department. Police said the man was near the park’s basketball court when he was involved in an altercation that led to shots being fired.

The man was taken to a hospital with critical injuries.

No arrest had been made and police did not release any other information.