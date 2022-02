A man was shot and critically wounded overnight in Portsmouth, the police said on social media.

The man was shot on Suburban Circle, west of George Washington Highway in the city’s Cradock section, with dispatchers saying the 911 call on the shooting came in at 12:23 a.m.

Police said on Twitter that the man was taken to a hospital with wounds they described as life-threatening.

Peter Dujardin, 757-247-4749, pdujardin@dailypress.com