Man shot, critically wounded as he sits in car in Brooklyn

A man was shot and critically wounded as he sat in a car in Brooklyn Wednesday night.

The victim, 24, was sitting in a Honda Civic on Junius St. at Liberty Ave. in Brownsville about 8:40 p.m. when a gunman ran up to the car and started shooting, police sources said. At least one bullet struck the victim in the chest.

The shooter fled south on Junius St., police sources said.

Medics took the victim to Brookdale Hospital in critical condition.