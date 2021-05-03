Man shot in crowded Reading bar
May 3—Reading police charged a Pottstown man with opening fire in a crowded city bar over the weekend, wounding a man in the leg.
Bruce D. Criddell, 38, of the 400 block of Walnut Street is wanted on aggravated assault, reckless endangerment and firearms charges in the shooting Saturday night inside Penn Street Tavern, 220 Penn St.
According to city police:
Shortly before 10:30 p.m. officers were dispatched for a shooting. The victim was transported to the Reading Hospital trauma center for a wound to the upper left leg.
Investigators interviewed witnesses and reviewed security camera footage.
A witness identified Criddell as the shooter, saying he entered the bar at least 15 minutes before the shooting. A brief, loud altercation caught the attention of the witness, who reported seeing Criddell pull a gun from his right side and point it toward another person.
Three witnesses heard three gunshots and saw the muzzle of the gun flash, then saw Criddell run out the back of the bar.
The video footage corroborated the witness's account and showed Criddell pulling out the gun while around at least 20 other patrons.
Due to his criminal history that includes robbery and aggravated assault, Criddell is prohibited from possessing a firearm.
Anyone with information on Criddelll's whereabouts should call Reading police at 610-655-6116, or 9-1-1.