Man shot by Dallas police during a fight with officers has died, authorities say

A 30-year-old man shot by a Dallas police officer earlier this week following a drug deal in a Lake Highlands parking lot died Thursday, according to news reports.

The Dallas Morning News reported that Kyle Dail died at Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital in Dallas.

Dail, who Dallas police say was armed and pulled a handgun during a fight with officers, was hospitalized late Wednesday after the shooting at a gas station in the 13000 block of Jupiter Road, near Interstate 635.

On Wednesday night, Dallas police had observed a drug transaction in the parking lot of the gas station and attempted a traffic stop. The driver did not stop as officers and a police helicopter attempted to follow the suspect, and they lost sight of the vehicle.

At about 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dallas police located the car back at the gas station, with the suspect inside the business.

When officers tried to take the man into custody, a fight broke out and the suspect pulled a handgun from his waistband, Dallas police said.

One officer fired, hitting the suspect, police said.

The suspect was transported to the hospital, where he died Thursday. The officers were not injured.

The Dallas County District Attorney’s Office and Office of Police Oversight were notified and responded.

An investigation is ongoing, police said.