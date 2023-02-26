Man who shot at Dalton cops wanted for murder in Maryland

Feb. 26—A man who fired a gun on Friday at Dalton Police Department officers, then shot himself, is wanted by the U.S. Marshals Service for murder warrants from Maryland, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

The GBI is investigating an aggravated assault on the officers. Eron Naseem Buggs, 23, was wanted by the U.S. Marshals Service for murder warrants from St. Mary's County, Maryland, and armed robbery warrants from Coweta County.

On Friday, Buggs was at Shugart Road in the area of the Cliffs Apartments when he called 911 to say he wanted to turn himself in. Dalton Police officers were dispatched. When the officers arrived, Buggs shot at the officers. The officers took cover and did not fire their weapons. Buggs then retreated behind the apartments and into the woods where he shot himself. Once the officers were able to safely approach him, medical treatment was started. Buggs was the only person injured in the incident.

According to the police department, officers were dispatched to the apartments to a report of a 911 caller making erratic statements. When officers arrived, Buggs shot at least one round then fled into the woods. More shots were apparently fired in the direction of responding officers.

Buggs was taken to Hamilton Medical Center and later taken by Life Force helicopter to Erlanger Medical Center in Chattanooga.