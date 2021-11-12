Man shot at Dalworth Inn in Fort Worth on Friday morning, police say

A man was shot at Dalworth Inn, at 812 E. Felix St. in south Fort Worth, on Friday morning.

Fort Worth police responded to a shooting call at the scene around 11:40 a.m. Two male victims, one 37 and one 26, were listed on the department’s incident report.

The man who was shot had serious, but not life-threatening injuries, according to a MedStar representative.

What led up to the shooting has not been released by police as of 5:15 p.m. Friday.