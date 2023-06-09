Man shot at Daytona apartment complex identified as Bunnell rapper SCY Jimm

Jimnirable Curry, known by his rapper name "SCY Jimm."

A man shot at a Daytona Beach apartment complex last Tuesday afternoon is a well-known, Bunnell-based rapper who goes by "SCY Jimm," according to police reports and other sources.

Jimnirable Curry, 22, his given name, was shot in the upper right arm at the Lake Forest Apartments on Jimmy Ann Drive, according to a Daytona Beach Police Department report. A second man, Sean Howard, 22, of Fort Lauderdale, was shot in both shoulders.

Curry was jailed the night before for resisting an officer without violence, but bonded out.

15 to 20 gunshots fired

The two survived a virtual hail of bullets, according to accounts of witnesses given to police. One witness told police he heard "15 to 20 gunshots."

Police report that the car the two were believed to be in, as well as the apartment where they were found, were hit multiple times. So far, no suspects have been named. Curry and his companion were "uncooperative" according to police.

In a strange twist, a man reported as Curry's manager was arrested early Sunday, June 4, and charged with second-degree murder for an apparently unrelated shooting that also occurred in Daytona Beach.

Police: Man burning money at Daytona Beach party shot dead during argument

When officers arrived at the Lake Forest Apartments they saw a light blue Infinity with "multiple bullet holes" in it, partially backed into a parking space. They were directed to an apartment where they saw Curry and Howard on the living room floor. They were taken to the hospital.

Multiple bullet holes in multiple apartments

Officers saw multiple bullet holes in multiple apartments at the scene as well as shell casings in the parking lot. One of the witnesses said a bullet penetrated a bed in which her daughter was sleeping, according to the report. She was uninjured.

Another witness said he saw a dark gray compact SUV "speeding away" from the scene.

SK Pop reports that SCY Jimm started his career as a rapper at the age of 14. He gained recognition for his single, Ballin, released in 2022. The publication says his latest single Set In Stone, was released last month.

In the previous incident, Robert Blue, 27, of Daytona Beach, allegedly shot Jaron Smith, 32, to death and was charged with second-degree murder and violation of probation, according to court records.

Blue Cheese

Police noted his nickname in a report as "Blue Cheese." But Raphousetv tweeted that Curry's manager goes by the name "Blue Chezz" and that he was arrested on murder charges.

UPDATE: Scy Jimm Didn't Die & Thankfull Pulled Thru after being Shot multiple times while reverse parking his car in Daytona Florida .SCY Jimm's manager 'Blue Chezz has been arrested for second degree murder charges for a different case a day before. pic.twitter.com/EZZ0Yp8AQK — Raphousetv (RHTV) (@raphousetv2) June 6, 2023

The Palm Coast victim was allegedly celebrating a record deal by burning money at a party in Daytona Beach and got into an argument with Blue, who shot him multiple times, killing him, police said.

Smith was found inside a Ford Mustang that crashed at the corner of Orange Avenue and Caroline Street.

Robert Blue

Smith was transported to Halifax Health Medical Center where he died of bullet wounds, said Daytona Beach police Sgt. Tim Ehrenkaufer.

A witness, who was with Smith when he was shot, told investigators that Smith was outside burning money because he was excited that he just signed a record deal and had received 1 million views on Instagram, a police report states.

Blue saw Smith burning the money and asked him why he was doing it. Smith and Blue got into an argument during which Blue shot Smith, police said.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Rapper SCY Jimm shot at Daytona Beach apartment complex