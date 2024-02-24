Man shot dead: Akron PD investigating two scenes

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — Akron police said they’re investigating the shooting death of a 47-year-old man. Police said the shooting happened just before 11:30 p.m. Saturday.

Ohio K-9s trained to detect marijuana being forced to retire

“Officers administered emergency first aid until EMS arrived and transported the victim to Summa Health Akron City Hospital, where he was later pronounced deceased,” said Captain Michael Miller.

Miller said the exact circumstances surrounding the shooting aren’t known at this time and detectives are working on getting additional information. “Preliminary findings suggest that the victim was shot while in the 1300 block of S. Arlington Street and dropped off at the E. Wilbeth Road location after being shot,” he said.

The victim’s name is being withheld pending notifications, Miller added.

Crash caused huge traffic backup for hours on I-77 N

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip. Miller said that citizens may also provide anonymous information to any of the following:

The Summit County Crimestoppers, call 330-434-COPS.

Text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.