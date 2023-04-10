Man shot dead, another critical as gunfire erupts at a Fort Worth convenience store

A man was shot dead and another was critically injured early Monday when they were fired upon at a southeast Fort Worth convenience store, police said.

During a disagreement about 2 a.m., an assailant shot a man who died at the store, Joe’s Food Mart, and a second person. The store is in the 4200 block of Miller Avenue. The disagreement was between the assailant and the dead victim, Fort Worth police said.

The assailant, whose name detectives do not know, left the scene in a vehicle with two other people.

Police declined to say whether the victims were inside the store or outside it when they were shot.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office has not released the name and age of the homicide victim.

The second victim was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.