A man was shot dead after an argument in May. Cops say they are looking for a woman.

In the early morning hours of May 8, a man and a woman got into an argument in Broward County. The woman pulled out a gun and shot the man dead, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office.

On Friday, detectives announced they were looking for the woman they say pulled the trigger — Keniesia Nikitress Lewis, 21.

The shooting happened around 4:46 a.m. that day in the 2400 block of Northwest Ninth Street. When deputies arrived, they found Chauncey McFadden, 26, dead from a single gunshot wound, according to a BSO press release.

Lewis is wanted on a warrant for manslaughter with a firearm. She left the scene after the shooting and detectives are asking the public’s help in locating her.

Detectives think she went to Miami after McFadden was killed, according to the press release. They say she is known to frequent the Franklin Park area of Fort Lauderdale and her family lives in Coconut Creek.

Anyone with information on where Lewis may be is asked to call Detective Kevin Nitsch at (954) 321-4876 or leave an anonymous tip with Broward Crime Stoppers online at browardcrimestoppers.org or by calling (954) 493-TIPS (8477).