Man shot dead in Arlington bar lot was firing gun before he was hit, authorities say

A man involved early Sunday in an altercation with a group of people at a bar in east Arlington retrieved a handgun from his vehicle, walked back toward the bar and began shooting before he was killed by someone in the crowd who returned fire, police said.

The gunfire exchange occurred about 12:30 a.m. in a parking lot outside the bar, Diamond Jim’s, in the 300 block of North Great Southwest Parkway, Arlington police said

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office had not released the man’s name. He was 33 years old, police said.

Police do not know the name of the person who fired the gun that killed the man and were working to learn it.

A bullet grazed another man in the parking lot. He was taken to a hospital and released after he was treated.

Two officers who were finishing an unrelated call near Great Southwest Parkway and Division Street heard the gunfire. They ran to the parking lot. Paramedics pronounced him dead in the lot.