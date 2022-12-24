Man shot dead in broad daylight shooting at Queens outdoor shopping center

A 40-year-old man was shot dead in broad daylight Friday afternoon on a busy Queens street thronged with Christmas shoppers, cops said.

Police found the man unconscious and unresponsive with multiple gunshot wounds to his leg, torso and face at about 12:15 p.m. on 165 St. near Jamaica Ave. in Jamaica, cops said.

“He was waiting for him, and he caught him out here,” a business owner said.

“There were three shots — ‘Pop pop pop!’”

The bullets laid out the man “face down by a parked truck, bleeding out,” the business owner said.

“He was face down bleeding from the mouth. He was bleeding into the street drainage,” said a second business owner who also wished to remain anonymous. “He was gone.”

Medics rushed the man to Jamaica Hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

The gunman, described by cops as a black man wearing a gray and green sweatshirt, green pants and black boots fled the scene. Cops were searching for a grey Nissan Maxima, a source said.

There have been no arrests and the investigation remains ongoing, cops said.