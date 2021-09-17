Man shot dead in Bronx neighborhood reeling from surge of slayings

A 28-year-old man was killed in a drive-by shooting in a Bronx neighborhood still reeling from five slayings in as many days earlier this month, police said Friday.

The latest murder happened around 9:10 p.m. Thursday at E. 220th St. and Carpenter Ave. in Olinville.

The victim, found unconscious on the street with a bullet wound to his face, was rushed by medics to Jacoby Medical Center but could not be saved.

A possible motive for the shooting was not immediately clear. The victim’s name was not immediately released.

Beginning Sept. 1, five men were murdered on five successive days — doubling the 47th Precinct’s murder tally for the year. During that stretch, there were just two murders in the neighborhoods covered by the other 11 precincts in the Bronx.