Man shot dead in Bronx neighborhood reeling from surge of slayings

Rocco Parascandola, New York Daily News
·1 min read

A 28-year-old man was killed in a drive-by shooting in a Bronx neighborhood still reeling from five slayings in as many days earlier this month, police said Friday.

The latest murder happened around 9:10 p.m. Thursday at E. 220th St. and Carpenter Ave. in Olinville.

The victim, found unconscious on the street with a bullet wound to his face, was rushed by medics to Jacoby Medical Center but could not be saved.

A possible motive for the shooting was not immediately clear. The victim’s name was not immediately released.

Beginning Sept. 1, five men were murdered on five successive days — doubling the 47th Precinct’s murder tally for the year. During that stretch, there were just two murders in the neighborhoods covered by the other 11 precincts in the Bronx.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories