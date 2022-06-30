Man shot dead in a car that crashed at a South Beach intersection, police say

A man is dead and part of Collins Avenue is shut down in South Beach on Thursday morning after an overnight shooting, Miami Beach police say.

The man was found just after 3 a.m. inside a black, four-door car wrecked at the corner of Collins Avenue and 14th Street.

Public information officer Ernesto Rodriguez said an early investigation points to the shooting as a “targeted incident.” The shooter, he said, drove away in a dark, four-door car.

As of 7:05 a.m., Collins remained closed from 13th to 14th streets.

Anyone who knows about the shooting can contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers online or at 305-471-8477 (TIPS).