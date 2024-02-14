A man was shot dead in Coconut Grove, Miami police say. Officers are on the lookout

Police say they are searching for a shooter who killed a man Tuesday night in Coconut Grove.

Around 8:07 p.m., a ShotSpotter alert notified officers of multiple shots fired south of Elizabeth Virrick Park, Officer Michael Vega, a police spokesman, told the Miami Herald.

When officers arrived, they found a man at 3354 Plaza St. who had been shot several times.

Paramedics took him to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center where he died. Police say he was between 25 and 30 years old.

CBS News Miami footage showed dozens of yellow evidence markers on the pavement.

This article will be updated when more information is available.