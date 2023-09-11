Man shot dead in Daytona Beach late Sunday night

A Daytona Beach man was shot dead in an apartment late Sunday night, police said.

Daytona Beach police said Monday the shooting occurred at 505 Jean Street at 11:43 p.m..

Callers to 911 initially said Donnell Williams, had been stabbed, said police spokesman Jimmie Flynt.

Police found Williams on the floor covered in blood. He was transported to Halifax Health Medical Center where he died.

Police learned that Williams had been shot, Flynt said.

The fatal shooting is under investigation.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact Detective Zachary Ravi at 386-671-5245 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-277-TIPS (8477).

