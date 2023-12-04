Man shot dead in driver’s seat of car parked at Arlington apartment complex, police say

A 29-year-old man was on Sunday shot to death inside a car at an apartment complex parking lot in Arlington, police said.

The man, whose name the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office has not released, was slain about 7:30 p.m. in the 2900 block of Forest Hollow Lane, Arlington police said.

Detectives had not identified a suspect, and the killing’s motive was unclear, police said Monday morning.

The man was shot multiple times and was pronounced dead in the driver’s seat.

