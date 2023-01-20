Man was shot dead and ‘drug out of a house,’ Chesapeake police say

Police are investigating after a man was shot dead Thursday night in the Indian River area of Chesapeake.

Officers responded to a call of a gunshot and “someone being drug out of a house by multiple males” at about 5 p.m. in the 2000 block of Candlelight Drive, which is in a neighborhood off South Military Highway, according to a news release.

A vehicle description and license plate were provided by a witness, and the information was broadcasted to police units in the area. Police say that officers intercepted the vehicle in front of a medical complex in the 700 block of Battlefield Boulevard North. Officers found a man in the back seat of the vehicle dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

Police say there is no additional threat to the public, and the other men in the vehicle have been detained. The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is encouraged to call to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

