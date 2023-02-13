Man shot dead during encounter outside Georgia sports bar, reports say. ‘Cold-hearted’

A man was shot to death in the parking lot of an Atlanta-area sports bar, police and news outlets report.

The deadly shooting happened early Monday, Feb. 13, outside DaBomb Sports Grill in Lithonia, Georgia, according to DeKalb County police.

Security cameras captured the moment gunfire erupted around 3:10 a.m., WXIA reported. The victim’s body was found in the parking lot, according to WSB-TV. Authorities declined to release his name, pending notification of family.

One person was arrested and police said they’re searching for a second possible suspect. It’s unclear what led to the shooting.

The bar’s owner, Gary DaCosta, said the man was a regular at the bar and was leaving when he was confronted by someone in the parking lot, WAGA reported. What started as a “casual” encounter quickly escalated to the victim being shot multiple times, he said.

DaCosta described the incident as “cold-hearted,” according to the news station.

Authorities released few other details about the incident and said the investigation is ongoing.

Lithonia is about 20 miles east of downtown Atlanta.

