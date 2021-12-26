Man shot dead early Sunday morning in a Fort Lauderdale bar’s parking lot, police say

A 37-year-old Pompano Beach man died after being shot in the parking lot of a bar before sunrise Sunday, Fort Lauderdale police say.

Bernie Jean’s death appears to be a manifestation of neighbors’ reported concerns about gun violence and criminal activity at the Take 1 Lounge, 801 Northeast 62nd St.

Fort Lauderdale police say they were answering reports of a shooting Sunday just before 6 a.m. and found Jean in the parking lot, shot by someone with whom he’d been having an argument. Another person, who had been shot by a stray bullet, was being taken to Broward Health with what were called non-life threatening injuries.

No information on the shooter has been released.

Police are asking anyone with cellphone video of the shooting of Jean share it with them at the police evidence submission portal. Witnesses can call homicide detectives at 954-828-6561 or, to remain anonymous, Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477 (TIPS) or the crime stoppers website.

Back in May, some of Take 1’s residential neighbors expressed concerns about gun violence outside the bar to WPLG-Channel 10. One Cypress Creek Mobile Home Country Club resident said she moved her mattress to the floor after stray bullets penetrated her bedroom.

