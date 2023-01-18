Man shot dead found by St. Cloud police in a SE apartment

ST. CLOUD — St. Cloud police department issued a statement regarding a homicide that occurred on Tuesday.

At approximately 11:51 p.m. officers were dispatched to a shooting at an apartment building in the 300 block of 14th Avenue S.E.. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male inside an apartment that had been shot. Officers and paramedics provided life-saving measures however the victim died at the scene. Based on the investigation, it is believed the suspects fled the area immediately after the shooting.

The BCA Crime Scene Team responded and assisted with processing the scene of the shooting. The body of the deceased male will be transported to the Midwest Medical Examiners’ Office for an autopsy. At this time no arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing. According to the media release, the incident does not appear to be random.

Anyone with information regarding the above incident is urged to contact the St. Cloud Police Department at 320-251-1200, or Tri-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-255-1301, or at www.tricountycrimestoppers.org.

