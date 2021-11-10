After a man was shot dead on a highway, Broward sheriff’s detectives search for suspect

Broward sheriff’s detectives named a suspect in the murder of a 24-year-old man whose body was found lying on the side of I-595 early last month.

The sheriff’s office on Wednesday asked for the public’s help in their search for Marcus Ramone Cooper Jr., 17, of Miramar, who they say shot and killed Tyron Arthus in the early morning of Oct. 8. Detectives received an arrest warrant from a Broward County judge Nov. 1 on a charge of first-degree premeditated murder with a firearm.

According to BSO, Cooper was riding in a car with Arthus, of Lauderdale Lakes, around 1:30 a.m., heading east on I-595 near Hiatus Road. Detectives say Cooper ordered Arthus out of the car and shot him several times, leaving his body on the shoulder of the highway.

Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives say Marcus Cooper, Jr., shot and killed Tyron Arthus on the side of I-595 on Oct. 8, 2021.

Davie Fire Rescue paramedics found Arthus’ body, declaring him dead on the road, detectives said.

“Cooper should be considered armed and dangerous, and the investigation into the homicide is ongoing,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about Cooper and where he may be to either call 911, Detective Wilson De Jesus at 954-321-4289 or Broward County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 954-493-TIPS (8477), or go to browardcrimestoppers.org.