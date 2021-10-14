Man shot dead at hotel near Premium Outlets in Norfolk

Police are investigating a man’s death at a hotel Thursday near Premium Outlets in Norfolk.

Dispatchers received a call shortly after 9 a.m., and officers responded to the Quality Suites Lake Wright, off Northampton Boulevard.

Police said in a Twitter post the man was found inside a hotel room suffering from a gunshot wound. He died at the scene.

Police did not release details about a possible motive or suspect.

