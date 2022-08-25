Man shot dead inside Bronx apartment building, police say

A Bronx man was fatally shot as he stepped out of his apartment to throw out his trash, police said Thursday.

Cops responding to a call of shots fired on the 19th floor of the Morrisania Air Rights NYCHA Development on Park Ave. near Morris Ave. in Concourse Village found the 38-year-old victim sprawled out on the ground around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, cops said.

The victim had been shot in the chest. A bag of garbage was lying on the ground next to him.

EMS rushed the victim to Lincoln Hospital, where he died. His name was not immediately disclosed as cops track down relatives.

Police learned that the victim lived on the 19th floor and was bringing his trash to the building’s garbage chute when he was shot.

Neighbors heard gunshots, but no one saw the shooting. When police arrived, the gunman was long gone.

The victim has a minor criminal record, mostly for drug possession, dating back to 1999, but it was not immediately clear if his past had anything to do with his murder.

No arrests have been made.