Man shot dead inside Indio apartment in apparent homicide, police say

A man was found shot to death in Indio early Friday, and detectives were treating his death as a homicide, police said.

Officers responded to a call of gunshots at the Monte Azul Apartments in the 82-160 block of Dr. Carreon Boulevard around 12:48 a.m. When they went into the apartment, they found a man with gunshot wounds. Paramedics treated the man at the scene, but he died from his injuries, Indio Police Department spokesperson Ben Guitron said.

The victim has not yet been identified by the Riverside County coroner’s office, and later Friday morning detectives were investigating the death. Guitron said investigators didn't know whether the victim was a resident of the apartment complex.

Police are encouraging anyone with information about the homicide to contact the Indio Police Department at 760-391-4035 or Valley Crime Stoppers at 760-341-7867.

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: Man shot dead in Indio in apparent homicide, police say