Man shot dead in Macon’s Unionville neighborhood in county’s third homicide of year

A 37-year-old man was shot to death early Thursday outside a vacant duplex in Macon’s Unionville neighborhood, officials said.

The victim, Christopher Sean Abram, was shot multiple times, Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones said.

The shooting happened at about 3 a.m. in the 2800 block of Elpis Street, which lies just south of Columbus Road and roughly half a dozen blocks west of Pio Nono Avenue.

It was unclear what prompted the shooting.

The slaying is Macon’s third of 2022 and the second this week in a roughly five-block stretch of the Columbus Road area.

On Monday, Troy Eric Sandifer, 52, was found shot dead in the 3100 block of Columbus. The area and its surrounding neighborhoods have in recent years been plagued by violent crime.