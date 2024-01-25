Man shot dead in mechanic’s garage in Northwest Baltimore Wednesday night

A man was shot and killed in a mechanic’s garage in Northwest Baltimore’s Woodmere neighborhood Wednesday night.

Officers responded around 8:20 p.m. to the 5200 block of Fairlawn Avenue and found the victim with a gunshot wound to the chest, Baltimore Police said, and he was pronounced dead at the scene by medics.

The man was shot inside the garage’s office, and a person of interest is in custody, police said.

Anyone with information can contact detectives at 410-396-2100.