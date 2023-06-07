Handcuffed man 'killed Met Police officer with antique revolver hidden under arm'

Matt Ratana was fatally shot at Croydon Police station on the night of September 25, 2020 - Metropolitan Police/PA

The antique revolver used to kill Metropolitan Police officer Matt Ratana was bought legally at an online auction during lockdown, a court has heard.

Louis De Zoysa shot dead the 54-year-old custody sergeant at Croydon Police station after being arrested for carrying cannabis and ammunition on the night of September 25, 2020.

Despite being searched following his arrest, and seven bullets being found, the revolver, which was stored in a holster underneath Mr De Zoysa’s armpit, was not discovered.

It is alleged he later used the weapon, which was loaded with six bullets, to shoot the officer deliberately.

The 25-year-old also suffered brain damage after receiving a bullet wound to the neck during the incident.

‘De Zoysa made bullets for gun’

Opening the case against him at Northampton Crown Court, Duncan Penny KC explained that the gun had been bought legally at an online auction in the summer of 2020 along with a leather holster.

He told the jury: “Louis De Zoysa bought the gun on the internet. It was an antique revolver. It was legal to own it. The gun worked. But it was an antique.

“You cannot buy bullets for the gun because they are no longer made - 0.41 calibre. If there were bullets or cartridges that would fit the gun and were properly made, the gun would work.

“So, if you want the gun to work, you have to make the bullets. Louis De Zoysa bought the parts to make the bullets [and made them] at the farm where he lived. [He] knew the gun worked with the bullets he had made.”

‘Four shots fired’

Mr De Zoysa, who spent months in hospital after the incident, was present in the dock in a wheelchair, with his right arm in a sling, and had an intermediary with him to assist him.

Louis De Zoysa sits in the dock in a wheelchair, with his right arm in a sling - Elizabeth Cook/PA

Mr Penny told the jury, of seven men and five women, that when the defendant was arrested police officers had not found the loaded revolver.

He explained that it was probably hidden beneath one of his armpits but he had been able to retrieve it and “pull the trigger on purpose twice when he was pointing the gun at Sgt Ratana” at the custody facility in Windmill Road, Croydon.

The jury was told that four shots were fired in total, the first one hit the officer in the chest, the second one hit him in the leg, the third hit the wall of the cell and the fourth “caused severe and life-threatening injury to Louis De Zoysa”.

The jury was shown CCTV and body-worn camera footage of Mr De Zoysa’s arrest when officers found cannabis and seven rounds of ammunition.

One of the arresting officers could be heard asking the defendant if he had anything about his person that could hurt anyone and repeatedly telling him to remove his hands from his pockets.

Mr De Zoysa denied murder and the trial continues.

