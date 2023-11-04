Man shot dead at Motel 6 - Downtown; latest in a string of Tallahassee weekend shootings

A shooting outside a hotel in central Tallahassee has left a man dead and police investigating.

At about 10:30 p.m. Friday, a man was found shot to death inside a car outside the Motel 6-Downtown, located at 1027 Apalachee Parkway. Residents in the vicinity of the shooting reported hearing multiple shootings.

"Despite life-saving efforts, the victim succumbed to his injuries," a police spokesperson wrote in an incident alert.

Police are searching for leads and the case remains "open and active."

Detectives ask anyone who may have witnessed the incident, but did not speak with an officer on scene, to call 850-891-4200. They may also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 850-574-TIPS.

There's been a shooting in Tallahassee each weekend since the weekend of Aug. 25th. The latest incident comes as city and county law enforcement work to stem a surge of shootings.

So far in 2023, 21 people have been killed and at least 68 injured in 81 serious shootings in the capital city and county, according to a Tallahassee Democrat analysis of gun violence.

William Hatfield is editor of the Tallahassee Democrat. Email him at whatfield@tallahassee.com

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Latest Tallahassee shooting kills man outside Motel 6 - Downtown