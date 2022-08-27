Man shot dead near airport, officials say

The Memphis Police Department (MPD) is investigating a shooting that left one man dead near the airport.

Officers responded to a shooting in the 3400 block of Christine Circle just after 9 p.m.

One man was found with gunshot wounds and taken to Regional One Hospital but was later pronounced dead.

The suspect(s) fled the scene on foot wearing dark clothing.

There have been no arrests and the investigation is ongoing.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories: