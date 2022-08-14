Man shot dead near the airport, police say

FOX13 Memphis News Staff
·1 min read

A man is dead after being shot near the airport.

The Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to a shooting in the 4500 Block of Millbranch Road just after 1 a.m. Sunday.

A man was found and pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

This is an ongoing investigation.

