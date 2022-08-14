Man shot dead near the airport, police say

A man is dead after being shot near the airport.

The Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to a shooting in the 4500 Block of Millbranch Road just after 1 a.m. Sunday.

At 1:16 am, officers responded to a shooting in the 4500 Block of Millbranch Road. A male was located and pronounced deceased on the scene. The suspects were Black males, one in an orange/black hoodie and one in a gray hoodie. This is an ongoing investigation. pic.twitter.com/rkcnm8JSJG — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) August 14, 2022

A man was found and pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

This is an ongoing investigation.

