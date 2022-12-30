Man shot dead near bar in West 7th Street district early Friday after fight, police say

A man was fatally shot early Friday during an argument near a bar in Fort Worth’s West Seventh Street district, according to Fort Worth police.

Officers responded to the intersection of Bledsoe Street and Currie Drive near El Chingon Bar at 1:11 a.m., police said, in response to a call about a shooting. El Chingon Bar is about three blocks south of West Seventh Street.

Police found a man with gunshot wounds to his lower back. The man was not able to give a statement to police, police said, and witnesses were uncooperative.

However, police believe the man and the suspected shooter were in a disagreement prior to the shooting. Police believe the argument escalated to physical violence, and the suspected shooter pulled out a gun and shot the other man. The suspect ran away.

Medical crews took the man to Texas Health Harris Hospital in critical condition, where he was pronounced dead. The suspected shooter was not in custody as of Friday morning. The police department’s homicide unit is investigating.