Man shot dead in Norfolk’s Huntersville neighborhood

A Saturday night shooting left a 30-year-old man dead in Norfolk.

Dispatchers were called around 10:30 p.m. for a shooting in the 800 block of B Avenue in Huntersville.

When officers arrived, they found David Burton with gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a news release from police.

Police have not released other details about the shooting and have not publicly identified a suspect.

Anyone with information that will help investigators is asked to contact the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip through the P3Tips mobile app.

Jessica Nolte, 757-912-1675, jnolte@dailypress.com