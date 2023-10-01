Man shot dead in north Phoenix neighborhood

PHOENIX - Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened in north Phoenix overnight.

The incident happened in a neighborhood just south of 27th Avenue and Northern at around 12:30 a.m. on Sunday.

Detectives found the body of a man who had been shot. He was not named.

Witnesses reportedly told police they saw a man and woman running from the crime scene, and police were able to apprehend both of them during the investigation. It's not known how they might be connected to the shooting.

The case is ongoing.

