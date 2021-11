A 39-year-old man was fatally shot outside his Bronx apartment early Friday, according to police.

There was no immediate arrest, nor was it clear what sparked the bloodshed.

Police said that upon responding to a 1:44 a.m. 911 call, they found the victim lying unconscious outside his apartment in a building on Rodman Place in West Farms.

Medics rushed him to St. Barnabas Hospital, but he could not be saved.