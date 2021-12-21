Man shot dead outside church in Brooklyn

A man was gunned down outside a Brooklyn church Monday night, cops said.

Kerwin James, 25, was found shot repeatedly in the chest at Newport and Bristol Sts. in Brownsville about 6:35 p.m., cops said.

Police believe he was the intended target, and the shooter fired at least nine rounds from a high-caliber gun, cop sources said. James collapsed outside the Gethsemane Baptist Church of Deliverance.

Medics took him to Brookdale Hospital, but he couldn’t be saved.

Cops have made no arrests in his killing.