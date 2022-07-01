Man shot dead outside Hallandale Beach strip club

Police found a man fatally shot in the parking lot of a Hallandale Beach strip club Friday morning.

The shooting happened around 6 a.m. at the Cheetah, located at 100 Ansin Boulevard, said Hallandale Beach Police spokesman Pedro Abut.

Police have not released the man’s identity pending notification of his family, Abut said.

No information about the shooting or possible suspects has been released, and the crime remains under investigation, Abut said.