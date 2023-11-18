Man shot dead outside house in Dublin

A man has been shot dead in Finglas, Dublin, according to gardaí (Irish Police).

Emergency services were called shortly before 19:00 local time after a man in his early 20s was shot outside a house on Barry Drive, Finglas.

He was taken by ambulance to Connolly Hospital Blanchardstown where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Irish broadcaster RTÉ has reported that the shooting was drug-related and the victim was shot several times in the head and body.