Man shot dead outside Loaves & Fishes Ministry in Macon in county’s first homicide of 2022

A 45-year-old man was shot and killed Tuesday afternoon at the Loaves & Fishes Ministry, a homeless outreach center in downtown Macon.

Details of what may have prompted the shooting were not immediately available, but Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones said the victim was found in an alley beside the ministry with a gunshot wound to his chest.

The victim, Carlos Antonio Gordon, of Macon, was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital about half an hour after the 1:54 p.m. shooting.

The well-known ministry at 651 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. — between Plum and Pine streets — was formed in 1967 and is affiliated with several local churches.

Bibb sheriff’s officials later said in a statement that “two male individuals were involved” in the incident and that the man who was not shot was being questioned by investigators.

A man who answered the door at the ministry about an hour after the shooting declined to comment.

The slaying was the city’s first homicide of 2022 and the tenth shooting death here in the past 55 days.

Last year saw a modern-day record of homicides countywide with 54 such deaths — 45 of which, according to investigators, were deemed murders.