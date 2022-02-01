Man shot dead overnight at strip mall in Portsmouth

A man was shot dead Tuesday near Afton Shopping Center in Portsmouth, police said.

The man was found with a fatal gunshot wound near George Washington Highway at 1:16 a.m., according to Portsmouth police. A tweet from police identified the shooting at a different location on the roadway, but dispatchers confirmed that the incident happened in the 3900 block of George Washington Highway.

Police have not released further information.

Authorities are urging anyone with information to call 757-393-8536 or leave an anonymous tip at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

Ali Sullivan, 757-677-1974, ali.sullivan@virginiamedia.com