A man died from a gunshot wound at about 1:11 a.m. Wednesday in the 2000 block of Zelda Road, police say.

The Montgomery Police Department and fire medics responded to the shooting. First responders found the man and declared him to be dead, Maj. Saba Coleman said in an email.

The department is investigating the case and is not releasing any more information at this time. MPD has not yet named the victim.

Officers ask that people with information about the homicide contact CrimeStoppers at 334-215-STOP, the Secret Witness Line at 334-625-4000 or the department at 334-625-2831.

Alex Gladden is the Montgomery Advertiser's public safety reporter. She can be reached at agladden@gannett.com or on Twitter @gladlyalex.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Man shot dead overnight Wednesday in Montgomery