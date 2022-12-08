Phoenix police said the shooting happened Wednesday evening.

Phoenix police are investigating a fatal shooting that took place on Wednesday evening near 2nd Avenue and McKinley Street, according to a press release shared by the department around midnight.

39-year-old Ricardo Martinez was shot multiple times after an argument with another man who has not yet been identified, witnesses told police. He was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries, police said.

The man police believe was the shooter fled the scene, but later returned and spoke with officers. He has not been identified and is described as an "adult male" and has not yet been charged.

"No arrests have been made in this investigation," a Phoenix police official wrote in the press release, adding that "the case will be submitted to the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office for review."

No one else was injured during the incident.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Man shot dead in Phoenix on Wednesday, police investigating