Man shot dead after police chase, standoff in Mokuleia

May 13—Honolulu Police Department Chief Joe Logan at a news conference Friday afternoon said it's possible the suspect shot himself, and more will be known once an autopsy is completed.

An armed 48-year-old man who was shot and killed during a hostage situation Friday morning fired his handgun at the ground, air and the ocean before being shot, police said.

Logan also said the suspect, whose name was not released, had pointed a gun at himself and at a hostage during the course of the standoff and that he fired his firearm about 10 times.

"The suspect also fired multiple rounds toward the ocean, into the air and at the ground, " he said.

Honolulu police shut down a portion of Farrington Highway near the Hawaii Polo Club field at 68-411 Farrington Highway in Mokuleia for approximately three hours. Dillingham Airfield was also temporarily closed while police conducted an investigation.

The City and County of Honolulu issued an alert of the road closure near the Hawaii Polo Club in the 68-400 block of Farrington Highway just before 10 :50 a.m.

Logan said the suspect, who had been driving along the highway, may have noticed a patrol vehicle following him after HPD received a "weapons call " at around 9 :45 a.m.

"A ... patrol officer was en route to a weapons call at Kaena Point when he saw a white Ford pickup truck matching a description (of the suspect vehicle ) traveling in the opposite direction, " he said. "The officer made a U-turn, at which time we believe the suspect vehicle observed this and turned off Farrington Highway into the Mokuleia polo grounds, ramming through a gate."

The Honolulu Emergency Medical Services pronounced the 48-year-old man dead at the scene with at least one gunshot wound. Paramedics also evaluated a 34-year-old man who had been held hostage inside the truck at the scene. The man was uninjured.

Logan said the fatal shooting took place within a span of about 30 seconds at around 12 :10 p.m. Friday after Specialized Services Division officers, who were at the scene in an armored vehicle known as a "BearCat, " placed a water bottle on the ground near the suspect vehicle.

The suspect did not interact with negotiators, but made phone calls to other people on his phone and demanded water and cigarettes from officers.

"The passenger exited the truck to retrieve water that was placed several feet away from the truck, and the HPD BearCat that was parked close by positioned itself between that passenger and the suspect truck, " Logan said.

He added, "The two officers exited that vehicle and approached the truck toward the suspect on the driver's side. Hearing (a ) gunshot, both officers engaged the suspect at that time, and the suspect died of one or more gunshots."

During the investigation Friday afternoon, detectives could be seen examining the white Ford pickup truck in the middle of the polo field.

Orange-colored evidence markers were also seen on the ground near the truck and a police armored vehicle parked near the truck.

Two police command trucks were parked along the shoulder next to the Hawaii Polo Club field.

The 34-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of a drug offense. He will be released pending investigation. Logan said the suspect and the hostage appeared to have known each other, but the nature of their relationship is unclear.

Logan said he was unsure of the mental state of the suspect during Friday's standoff.

The officers fired three to four rounds each, Logan said. They have 10 and 18 years of experience with HPD, respectively, and have been placed on administrative leave, which is protocol.

Logan said Friday he believes body-worn camera footage from patrol officers at the scene is available, although he did not say whether the footage would be released to the public.

HPD officials said SSD officers are not issued body-worn cameras.