Man shot dead by police after opening fire with AR-15 in Target store in Omaha

Photograph: Lumigraphics/Getty Images

A man who entered a Target store in Omaha, Nebraska, and fired a rifle was shot dead by law enforcement officers on Tuesday.

The Omaha police chief, Todd Schmaderer, spoke to reporters about the shooting, which happened shortly before 12 noon local time.

Several 911 calls were made about an active shooter with an AR-15 rifle inside the store, Schmaderer said, adding: “He had an AR-15 rifle with him and plenty of ammunition.”

The shooter was described as a 30-year-old white man.

“The first arriving officers went into the building, confronted the suspect and shot him dead,” Schmaderer said, as reported by NBC News.

It was unclear if the gunman fired at anyone in the store but shell casings were found at the scene. No one was injured or taken to area hospitals, Schmaderer said.

Remus Smolksy, who was in the store when the shooting took place, described chaos as people evacuated.

“I saw people running out and I saw a lady carrying her two kids that looked terrified, pushing a cart,” Smolksy told WOWT, an NBC News affiliate. “One of the employees said that there was a shooter.”

A Target spokesperson said: “Following an incident in our Omaha West store, we can confirm that all guests and team members safely evacuated the store. The store will remain closed until further notice. We are partnering with the Omaha police as we learn more.”

Police warned civilians to avoid the area. FBI personnel were on the scene, checking cars in the parking lot.