Man who was shot dead by police was pointing a gun at them, Plantation cops say

The man who was shot dead by police at a Plantation hotel had pulled a stolen gun from his waistband and pointed it at officers, leading them to open fire, the police department said Monday.

Officers responded to Plantation Inn Hotel & Lounge, 375 N. State Road 7, after getting a report that there were shots fired. They said Homea Spence, Jr., 44, of Fort Lauderdale, pointed the stolen firearm at them, and they shot him, the agency said in a prepared statement. They described him as a “convicted felon.”

Those new details emerged Monday, two days after the shooting. Plantation police still have not said how many officers were involved in the shooting, except to say none was injured and all are on paid administrative leave.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is handling the investigation.

A spokeswoman for the FDLE said agents immediately responded, “conducted interviews and gathered evidence.”

